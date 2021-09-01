UNG freshman cadets from the local community complete FROG Week

DAHLONEGA, GA (08/31/2021)– More than 200 cadets began their time as University of North Georgia (UNG) cadets with Freshman Recruit Orientation Group (FROG) Week from Aug. 15-21. FROG Week marks the transition from civilian to military life within UNG’s Corps of Cadets.

The following local cadets completed FROG Week:

Vincent Curry of Loganville, GA

Avah Liverman of Monroe, GA

Trenton Malcom of Social Circle, GA

Matthew Marchione of Loganville, GA

Tyson Rumley of Monroe, GA

Cadet leaders plan and execute all corps events, including FROG Week, with the oversight of the commandant staff. UNG is one of six senior military colleges in the nation and commissions more than 100 officers into the Army, Army National Guard and Army Reserves each year.

Cadet Col. Ryan Jones, a senior from Richmond, Virginia, pursuing a degree in strategic and security studies, is the brigade commander who leads the more than 725 cadets enrolled at UNG. He said the knowledge and experiences gained in FROG Week help integrate the newcomers into the corps.

“FROG Week offers us a great opportunity to bring in our new freshmen and build a team with our cadet leaders,” Jones said. “These older cadets give FROGs role models to look up to as they adjust to the leadership laboratory of the corps.”

