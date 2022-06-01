UNG students shine in Honors and Awards Day events

DAHLONEGA, GA (05/25/2022)– UNG students who showed promise, demonstrated creativity, displayed excellence, served others and exceeded all expectations had their moment in the spotlight during the annual Student Honors and Awards Day events held April 12-14. Winners included:

Alexis Giglio of Loganville (30052) was awarded Accounting Excellence Award.

Emilie Olobatuyi of Loganville (30052) was awarded Jonas Kauffeldt Outstanding History Student.

Jordan Pounds of Monroe (30656) was awarded Gainesville Outstanding Health & Fitness Student.

Austin Seidel of Loganville (30052) was awarded Cybersecurity Excellence Award and Most Promising Student in Intermediate Arabic.

