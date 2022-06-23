United States veteran awarded Hice Headliner Award for work with special athletes

Contributed photo

On Saturday, Rex Morris of Walton County was presented the June 2022 Hice Headliner Award. Rex is a United States Army veteran and also retired from the Walton County Sheriff’s office. He currently volunteers as a coach for the Walton County Special Olympics, as well as the Walton Adapted Sports Program (WASP).

“I am honored to celebrate Rex’s impact on those in his community by awarding him the Hice Headliner award,” Hice said. “A proud business owner, Rex Morris is all about serving his community. After a full career in the military and local law enforcement, he now volunteers with the Walton Adapted Sports Program, a Walton County Parks and Recreation modified program for individuals with disabilities. He also serves as head coach for the Walton County Special Olympics softball team, who were the 2019 champions of the Georgia Special Olympics. Hats off to Coach Rex for being a compassionate leader who brings joy and excitement to all of his players!”

This award is given to individuals who go above and beyond to create a welcoming atmosphere for all they meet. Hice said he know that Walton county is grateful for Rex’s involvement in their community, and his continued work with disabled individuals.

To nominate an outstanding individual for the monthly Hice Headliner Award, you may send an email to Mark.Elliott@mail.house.gov.