Upcoming pet vaccine Clinic at Paradox Spay Neuter Clinic

Paradox Spay and Neuter Clinic is hosting a Spay and Neuter Clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 pm. on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2022. An appointment is now required! – CLICK HERE

Dog Prices: Rabies $20, DHLPP $17, Bordetella $17

Cat Prices: Rabies $27, FVRCP $17, Feline Leukemia $17

Dog and Cat: Microchip $25, Heartworm Test $27. Heartworm Preventative available.

Paradox Spay Neuter Clinic near Walnut Grove High School – Direction.

Pound Puppies ‘N Kittens, Inc. is a licensed 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation dedicated to saving the lives of dogs and cats.