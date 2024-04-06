Update: 1 driver charged, 1 seriously injured in Saturday’s crash that shut down Hwy 11

UPDATE: Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Commander SFC. Richard Thacker reported that a four vehicle crash that shut down Highway 11 in Walton County Saturday afternoon resulted in two people being transported to the hospital, one with serious injuries, and following too closely charges against another of the drivers.

According to Thacker, at about 2 p.m. on Saturday, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office requested the GSP to investigate a crash with serious injuries on State Route 11 at its intersection with Dial Road. He responded to the scene and his investigation revealed the following:

“A black Chevrolet Sonic was traveling south on State Route 11 and was stopped in the left lane to make a left turn onto Dial Road. A yellow Volkswagen Beetle was traveling south on State Route 11 in the left lane approaching the Chevrolet Sonic from the rear. A vehicle traveling in front of the Volkswagen Beetle changed lanes from the left lane into the right lane to avoid the stopped Chevrolet Sonic in the left lane. The driver of the Volkswagen Beetle was following too closely and could not respond in time striking the Chevrolet Sonic in the rear. This impact forced the Chevrolet Sonic into the north lane of State Route 11 where it was struck by a white Chevrolet Silverado and black Acura TL.”

The driver of the Volkswagen Beetle sustained minor injuries and was cited for Following too Closely.

The driver of the Chevrolet Sonic sustained serious injuries and was transported to the Walton Piedmont Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado sustained minor injuries and was transported to the Walton Piedmont Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Acura TL was not injured.

UPDATE: WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League reported at 3:40 p.m. on Saturday that Highway 11 at Dial Road was back open following the multi-vehicle crash earlier on that afternoon.

“One patient was transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries,” League said. Georgia State Patrol worked the crash.

WALTON COUNTY, GA (April 6, 2024) – Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2024, that first responders were on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on Highway 11 at Dial Road in Walton County.

“Injuries are reported,” League said. He confirmed that all lanes of Highway 11 at that location are currently shut down. “Three vehicles are involved.”

