Update: 16 people had died on Georgia roads over the Labor Day weekend with 6 hours left in the 78-hour period

Update

With 6 hours left in the 78-hour 2021 Labor Day weekend travel period, 16 people had died on Georgia Roads at 6 p.m. on Sept. 6, 2021.

The Labor Day Weekend Holiday Traffic Count is 16 as of 6pm. Worked by Post 6-Gainesville (1). Don't Drive Distracted. #JustDrive. #gsp #gamccd #gacpd — Georgia Department of Public Safety (@ga_dps) September 6, 2021

Update:

By noon on Labor Day, 15 people had died on Georgia roads during the Labor Day holiday weekend travel. Although none of the accidents occurred on Walton or Gwinnett county roads, a Monroe paramedic who worked for Dekalb County was killed on Saturday while on his way to assist with hurricane victims in Louisiana. Wade Logan, of Monroe, and his partner, Nick Daniel, were hit by a vehicle while stopped to render aid to another accident.

Dekalb County authorities released the following statement regarding the accident.

I am so sorry to share very sad news with you that our longtime teammate, EMT Logan Wade, has passed away as the result of a tragic accident. We are heartbroken. Logan and his partner, Nick Daniel, were on their way from Georgia to Louisiana to deliver supplies to teams deployed in response to Hurricane Ida. While traveling in a non-emergency vehicle, they noticed an accident and pulled over to render aid. At some point, another vehicle came upon the scene and struck both of them. Emergency teams were called to the scene, but tragically Logan was unable to recover and succumbed to his injuries. Nick thankfully suffered only minor injuries and is being evaluated. Logan was a longtime AMR team member who always stepped up to heroically help others. He and Nick stopped at this accident to help people in need as they were heading to the disaster area in Louisiana to help teammates and patients.We have spoken with Logan’s family and are doing everything we can to support them. I ask that you pray for Logan’s family and friends during this terrible time.We are also supporting Nick. He has asked for privacy during this time, and we absolutely will respect that.The entire AMR Georgia family and our teammates at the AMR Office of Emergency Management are deeply saddened and hurting. If you need to reach out to our CISM teams or GMR Life, please do so, and please reach out to me if I can do anything to help you.We will share details about services once we receive them.Please be safe and take care of each other. ARM Regional Director Chris Valentin

The Labor Day Weekend Holiday Traffic Count is 15 as of noon. Worked by Post 27-Blue Ridge (1), & Athens-Clarke Co. PD (1). #MoveOver for first responders. #gsp #gamccd #gacpd — Georgia Department of Public Safety (@ga_dps) September 6, 2021

The Labor Day Weekend Holiday Traffic Count is 13 as of 6am. Worked by Henry Co. PD (1). Don't Drive Distracted, #JustDrive. #gsp #gamccd #gacpd — Georgia Department of Public Safety (@ga_dps) September 6, 2021

Update:

The Labor Day Weekend Holiday traffic count is at 12 as of noon on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. None of the deaths occurred on Walton or Gwinnett County roads.

The Labor Day Weekend Holiday Traffic Count is 12 as of noon. Worked by Post 4-Villa Rica (1). Buckle up & slow down. #gsp #gamccd #gacpd — Georgia Department of Public Safety (@ga_dps) September 5, 2021

The Labor Day Weekend Holiday Traffic Count is 11 as of 6am. Worked by Post 5-Dalton (1), Post 6-Gainesville (1), Post 10-Americus (1), Post 29-Paulding (1) & Atlanta PD (1). #MoveOver for first responders. #gsp #gamccd #gacpd — Georgia Department of Public Safety (@ga_dps) September 5, 2021

Update

The Labor Day Weekend Holiday Traffic count stands at 6 at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, one day into the 78-hour travel period.

The Labor Day Weekend Holiday Traffic Count is 6 as of 6pm. Worked by Post 4-Villa Rica. Don't Drink and Drive. #gsp #gamccd #gacpd — Georgia Department of Public Safety (@ga_dps) September 4, 2021

The Labor Day Weekend Holiday Traffic Count is 4 as of 6am. Worked by Post 2-LaGrange (1), Post 5-Dalton (2), and Post 12-Thomasville (1). Buckle up. #gsp #gamccd #gacpd — Georgia Department of Public Safety (@ga_dps) September 4, 2021

Update

Four people have died on Georgia Roads during the first 12 hours of the 78-hour Labor Day Weekend travel period in 2021. Last year 21 people died over the 78-hour travel period.

Initial story

Last Labor Day holiday weekend 21 people died on Georgia roads

(Atlanta, GA) – The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) and the Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) will be on high-visibility during this 78-hour Labor Day holiday weekend encouraging motorists to practice safe driving habits as they travel throughout the state. The holiday travel period begins Friday, Sept. 3, at 6 p.m. and ends Monday, Sept. 6, at 11:59 p.m.

“Troopers and Motor Carrier Officers will be focused on speeders, unrestrained occupants, as well as distracted and impaired drivers,” said Colonel Chris C. Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety. “We want everyone to enjoy celebrating the holiday this weekend, but the safety of our residents and visitors will always remain our top priority,” he added.

Last year, statewide there were 19 fatal crashes resulting in 21 fatalities reported to GSP during the holiday period. GSP investigated 13 of the fatal crashes which included 15 deaths. Troopers also investigated 418 crashes, which resulted in 242 injuries. In addition to crash investigations, troopers and motor carrier officers wrote 9,226 citations; 10,411 warnings; and arrested 319 motorists for driving under the influence. There were also 567 distracted driving, 1,126 seat belt, and 176 child restraint violations cited during the holiday period.

Here are some travel tips to keep in mind this holiday weekend:

Always Wear a Safety Restraint

Use Properly Installed Child Restraints

Obey Traffic Signals

Avoid Car Distractions

Don’t Drive Under the Influence

Don’t Text and Drive

Drive the Speed Limit

Obey Work Zone Speed Limits

Share the Road with Bicycles & Motorcycles

Wait for Trains Before Crossing the Tracks

Never Drive Tired

Avoid Driving Too Close or Cutting Off Tractor-Trailers

Throughout the holiday period, the traffic fatality count is available on the Georgia Department of Public Safety Twitter page: https://twitter.com/ga_dps.