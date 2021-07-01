Update: 29-year-old Monroe woman dies in crash in Monroe Wednesday afternoon

Charges pending against driver of sprinter van

A 29-year-old woman from Monroe died in a 2-vehicle accident at the intersection of Pannell Road and Vine Street on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. She has been identified as Brooke Yarter of Monroe.

At the request of Monroe Police Department, Georgia State Patrol also responded to the crash at about 4:56 p.m.

Cpl. Cal Barton, Assist. Commander of GSP Post 46 in Walton County, reported that a Mercedes Sprinter Van driven by Lakisha Moody, 39, of Sugar Hill, was stopped at the stop sign on Vine Street at the intersection of Pannell Road, facing east. A Ford Expedition, driven by Jay Yarter, 57, of Monroe, was traveling south on Pannell Road. As Yarter’s vehicle approached the intersection of Vine Street, Moody proceeded into the southbound lane of Pannell Road, failing to yield to the approaching Ford Expedition.

“Vehicle #1 (driven by Moody) struck Vehicle #2 (driven by Yarter) in the passenger side with its front,” Barton said, adding that after being struck the Ford Expedition began to rotate clockwise before it overturned several times and came to rest on the south shoulder of Pannell Road.

Brooke Yarter, who was behind the front seat passenger, was deceased at the scene. Barton said she was not restrained at the time of the crash. The passenger in the front seat, Stephanie Yarter, 53, of Monroe was transported to Piedmont Athens with moderate injuries, as was the driver, Jay Yarter. Moody was transported to Piedmont Walton with minor injuries.

“The GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team responded to the scene for further investigation,” Barton said. “Drug or alcohol impairment is not suspected for driver 1 or driver 2.”

Barton said charges are pending for Moody.

Update

Initial Story

