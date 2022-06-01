Update: 36-year-old Monroe man is victim in fatal motorcycle crash on Hwy 78 Wednesday morning

His next of kin have been notified

UPDATE:

Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Commander SFC J.M. “Buck” Buchanan, Jr. has identified the motorcyclist who died on Highway 78 Wednesday as Weyman Smith, 36, of Monroe. His next of kin has been notified.

“On 06/01/2022, at approximately 0801 hours, TFC Jeffery and Tpr. Anderson responded to a request from the Walton County Sheriff’s Department to investigate a fatal crash, involving two vehicles , on GA Highway 10 and Cown Road. It was determined that a motorcycle was traveling west on GA Highway 10 when a GMC Canyon turned left from GA Highway 10 East to travel north on Cown Road,” Buchanan said. “The GMC turned into the path of the motorcycle and was struck on the right side with the front of the motorcycle. The GMC overturned on the driver side after impact.”

Buchanan said the motorcyclist died on the scene and the driver of the GMC was transported to Gwinnett Medical Center. He said GSP TFC Cave from SCRTE responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

INITIAL STORY

WALTON COUNTY, GA (June 1, 2022) – Walton County Sheriff’s Office advised just before 8:30 a.m. that Highway 78 at Cown Road is blocked due to a motorcycle crash.

Walton County Fire Rescue is on the scene. It is a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck. The motorcycle rider did not survive. The driver of the pickup has moderate injuries but had to be extricated from the vehicle. Hwy 78 west bound is closed.

Avoid the area!