Update: 50-year-old Monroe woman dies in overnight crash in Monroe

Update from SFC J.M. “Buck” Buchanan, Jr., Post Commander of Georgia State Patrol Post 46

Georgia state patrol confirmed that the woman who died in the crash was Heather Lynn Baird, 50, of Monroe.

On 03/29/2022 at 2328 hours TFC James responded, at the request of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, to investigate a single vehicle fatality crash on GA Highway 11 near George Williams Road. The investigation revealed that a 2016 red Nissan Sentra was traveling north on Georgia 11 attempting to negotiate a left curve. The vehicle failed to maintain its lane, causing it to travel off the east shoulder striking a mailbox with its front end. After impact, the vehicle continued off the east shoulder and struck a tree with its front end. The vehicle then began to rotate counter-clockwise vaulting through the air causing its right side to strike a tree. The driver was deceased on the scene. SFC J.M. “Buck” Buchanan, Jr., Post Commander GSP

Post 46

MONROE, GA (March 30, 2022) – Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a single vehicle crash at 11:15 pm last night in the 2800 block of Highway 11 in the Campton community.

WCFR Assistant Fire Chief Craig League said the vehicle car left the roadway and struck several trees in a wooded area. He said the northbound lanes of the road were shut down until about 2 a.m. this morning for officials to investigate the incident.

Georgia State Patrol worked the crash.