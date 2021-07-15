Update: Automotive repair shop in Loganville sustains major fire damage Wednesday afternoon

Fire at 1204 Nathan Blvd in Loganville on July 14, 2021. Photo credit: Walton County Fire Rescue

Update

Assist. Chief Craig League with with Walton County Fire Rescue released the following statement in connection with the fire at Victory Automotive Repair Shop on Wednesday afternoon.

At 5:45 pm this afternoon fire personnel from WCFR and Loganville Fire Department responded to a commercial fire at (Victory) Automotive repair shop on Nathan Blvd off Hwy 78. Upon arrival fire crews were met with heavy fire and smoke conditions coming from the auto repair bays. The inside of the building sustained major fire damage. The fire also caused moderate to major damage to several cars inside the building that were under repair. There were also several cars that sustained minor damage that were parked around the exterior of the building. The cause of the fire is under investigation, however, the fire is believed to have started from a vehicle under repair inside the garage area. WCFR Asst. Fire Chief Craig League.

League said there are two separate businesses in that building (2 suites) Benztek is in suites A/B, Victory Automotive is in suites C/D The fire started in Victory Automotive suites but there was smoke damage throughout the building.

Initial Story

Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department are responding to a structure fire at 1204 Nathan Blvd at Victory Automotive Repair Shop in Loganville, just off Highway 78. Crews responded just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

At this time the building is fully involved.

Fire at 1204 Nathan Blvd in Loganville on July 14, 2021. Photo credit: Brittney Mokrzycki

