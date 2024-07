MONROE, GA (July 30, 2024) The City of Monroe noted at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, that the boil water advisory has been lifted. It is no longer necessary to boil the water.

MONROE, GA (July 29, 2024) – Due to a water main break on Birch Street, the City of Monroe has issued the following boil water advisory.

Click or tap on this link for the CDC Boil Water Advisory.

