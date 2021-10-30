Update: Charges pending in overnight crash that injured 3 teens

Alcohol suspected as being a contributing factor in the crash

Update

Georgia State Patrol worked an overnight crash on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, that resulted in injuries to three teens, one of them critical. The accident happened at about 11:30 p.m., on Double Springs Road near Fox Valley Drive.

GSP Post 46 Assistant Commander CPL. Cal Barton said the 16-year-old driver, of Monroe, was in a Silver Kio Rio traveling east on Double Springs Road when he lost control of the vehicle and began to rotate counterclockwise, traveling off the north shoulder and striking a tree with its right side.

“Driver and both occupants are juveniles and charges are pending so their identities cannot be released at this time,” Barton said. “Alcohol impairment of the driver is suspected and a contributing factor to this crash.

Charges are pending.”

The driver received minor injuries and was transported to Piedmont Walton by ambulance. The front seat passenger, a 15-year-old female from Monroe, received serious injuries and was taken to Piedmont Athens by ambulance. The back seat passenger, a 16-year-old female, also of Monroe, received minor injuries and was transported to Piedmont Walton by ambulance.

Initial Story

WALTON COUNTY, GA. – Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a single vehicle rollover crash on Double Springs Road in Walton County late last night, Oct. 29, 2021. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said there were three occupants of the vehicle, all teenagers.

“Two were moderately injured, and one critical injury. One entrapment was reported and had to be extricated from the car,” League said. The entrapment was the critical injury. “The critical patient was transported by ambulance to Piedmont Athens.”

League said he was not sure which hospital the other two patients were transported to, possible Piedmont Walton. He said due to the weather, the were unable to bring in a helicopter. However, the critical patient did appear to show improvement during transfer to the hospital.

Georgia State Patrol worked the crash.