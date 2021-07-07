Update: Covington man seriously injured in early morning crash in Walton County

Update

First responders from Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a two-vehicle crash on H D Atha Road near the intersection with Jersey Social Circle Road just after 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021. An air ambulance was called in for Charles Williams, 34, of Covington, the driver of a 2008 Volvo S60, but it was canceled due to weather conditions. He was subsequently transported to Piedmont Athens by ground ambulance with serious injuries.

Georgia State Patrol handled the incident. GSP Post 46 Assist. Commander Cpl. Cal Barton said Williams was traveling north on HD Atha Road approaching its intersection with Jersey Social Circle Road and a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Nicholas Cacciola, 38, of Monroe, was traveling south on H. D. Atha Road.

“For unknown reasons, vehicle 1 (the Volvo S60) crossed the centerline entering the southbound lane striking vehicle 2 (the Chevrolet Silverado) head-on,” Barton said. Cacciola sustained minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital. Barton said Williams was cited for failure to maintain lane. No drugs or alcohol is suspected in the case of either driver.

In the second incident, the rollover, Barton said 58-year-old Audrey Depieza, of McDonough, was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry north on Broadnax Mill Road when she swerved to avoid a collision with a dog.

“(She) traveled off the east shoulder and overcorrected, then traveled off the west shoulder, struck an embankment, and overturned,” Barton said. Depeiza was transported to Piedmont Walton by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Barton said no drug or alcohol impairment is suspected in this crash either.

