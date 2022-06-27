Update: Covington woman charged with DUI after vehicle in house incident in Walnut Grove

She fled the scene but was subsequently tracked down and charged

Update

WALTON COUNTY, GA (June 27, 2022) – A 34-year-old Covington woman has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence following an incident that resulted in a jeep running into a house on Highway 81 in Walnut Grove.

According to Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Commander SFC J.M. “Buck” Buchanan, a black Dodge Durango was traveling south on GA Highway 81 when it crossed the centerline into the northbound lane.

“A silver Jeep Wrangler, traveling north on GA Highway 81, had to take evasive action to avoid the Dodge. The Jeep traveled off the east shoulder of GA Highway 81 and struck the garage of a house at 2661 GA Highway 81, ending up inside the garage, Buchanan said. “The Dodge left the scene, and a vehicle description and tag number were provided to deputies and Troopers.”

Buchanan said troopers were able to track down the Dodge Durango and the driver, with the assistance of the rental company, to a location in Newton County. The driver of the Durango, Rebecca Weston , 34, of Covington, was subsequently arrested for charges relating to the crash and Driving Under the Influence. He said the driver of the Jeep sustained minor injuries.

Vehicle vs house in Walnut Grove, June 27, 2022. Photo credit: Walton County Fire Rescue

WALTON COUNTY, GA (June 27, 2022) – Walton County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a vehicle vs house in the 900 block of Highway 81 in Walnut Grove. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said minor injuries are reported.

No further information is available at this time. Georgia State Patrol worked the incident.

Vehicle vs house in Walnut Grove, June 27, 2022. Photo credit: Walton County Fire Rescue