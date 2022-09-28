Update: Crash on Broadnax Mill that injured 2 was head-on collision between a Porsche and a Dodge Ram truck

Update Sept. 28, 2022

The crash on Broadnax Mill Road in Walton County at about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday night resulted in one man being transported by air ambulance to Grady Memorial Hospital and another to Piedmont Walton by Walton EMS. Both men sustained serious injuries. Georgia State Patrol worked the accident.

“Our investigation revealed the following. A white Porsche Cayman was traveling north on Broadnax Mill Road. A grey Dodge Ram truck was traveling south on Broadnax Mill Road. The driver of the Porsche Cayman failed to maintain his lane and entered the south lane colliding with the Dodge Ram head-on,” Sgt. Richard Thacker, Assistant Commander of GSP Post 46 said.

The driver of the Porsche Cayman, Ezequiel Palido Maldonado, 43, of Loganville, was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital. The driver of the Dodge Ram, Philip Stewart of Covington, 53, was transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital with serious injuries.

Update:

WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said one critical patient was transported via air ambulance to Grady Hospital in Atlanta and a second non-critical patient was transported to Piedmont Walton. The critical patient was entrapped and had to be extricated by Fire Department personnel.

GSP worked the crash.

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Sept. 27, 2022) At 7:20 p.m. Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Craig League reported that crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Broadnax Mill Road at Thompson Mill Road.

League said there is a report of entrapment and an air ambulance is en route. Broadnax Mill Road is shut down.