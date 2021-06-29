Update: Driver in fiery wrong-way crash on I-20 facing multiple charges, including DUI of drugs and alcohol

Four injured and transported to area hospitals

The driver in the wrong-way crash that shut down Interstate-20 eastbound for a couple of hours on June 29, 2021 is facing multiple charges according to Cpl. Cal Barton, Assist. Commander of Georgia State Patrol Post 46 in Walton County.

Barton said Dontrail McDaniel, 28, of West Columbia, SC, was allegedly fleeing from Green County Sheriff’s Office deputies headed west on I-20 at about 1:30 p.m. when he exited at Exit 101 (Ga. 12) and then re-entered I-20 the wrong way, traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes. He was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Impala.

A 2018 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Courtney Taylor, 23, of Augusta, Ga., followed by a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Charles Simpson, 50, of White Plains, Ga., were headed east on I-20 in the right lane. Barton said at about mile marker 100, McDaniel’s vehicle hit Taylor’s head-on. The impact pushed her vehicle back into the front of the Equinox.

“After impact, vehicle 1 (McDaniel) traveled off the south shoulder to an uncontrolled final rest partially on its left side and top, vehicle 2 (Taylor) traveled to an uncontrolled final rest in the left lane of Interstate 20 facing east and vehicle 3 (Simpson) traveled to a final rest in the median, facing west,” Barton said. “Vehicle 1 and vehicle 2 subsequently caught fire after their respective drivers were removed. Vehicle 1 was extinguished by on-scene Troopers and vehicle 2 was attempted to be extinguished but was too involved.”

Barton said McDaniel was taken to Morgan Memorial Hospital with minor injuries and Taylor and Simpson, as well as a passenger with Simpson, Amy Simpson, 44, were transported to Piedmont Newton with moderate injuries.

“Driver 1 (McDaniel) had an active warrant for his arrest from the Board of Pardon & Paroles for a parole violation,” Barton said. “(He) is suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol and drugs and will face numerous charges. These charges will be secured by the Greene County Sheriffs Office.”

Barton said GSP is investigating the crash with assistance from the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team.

Initial Story

Walton County Fire Rescue Asst. Fire Chief advised that Walton EMS is sending an ambulance.