Update: Fire in Monroe causes significant damage to home; 2 dogs don’t survive

Two adults displaced and two pets perish

Fire causes significant damage to home in Monroe, two dogs die, on Aug. 3, 2021. Photo credit: Monroe Fire Department

Monroe, GA – Monroe Fire Department and Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a working house fire at 122 6th St. in Monroe.

According to MFD Chief Andrew Dykes, the fire was quickly contained after it had caused significant damage to the home.

“Both occupants exited the residence without injury and are being assisted by the Red Cross. Unfortunately, two pet canines perished in the fire,” Dykes said. “The fire marshal is currently investigating to determine cause and origin.”