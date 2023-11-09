Update: First responders working a third crash in the Walton County commute this morning

Update: At 8:46 a.m. officials report a third two-vehicle crash this morning, this one on Youth-Monroe Road at Ho Hum Hollow Road. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League is reporting two minor injuries in that crash.

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 9, 2023) – Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League is reporting that crews from WCFR and Social Circle Fire Department responded to crashes that are disrupting traffic during this morning’s commute.

“WCFR and Social Circle Fire Department are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 278 at East Hightower Trail. Three patients are being transported to Piedmont Walton with injuries,” League said. “Highway 278 is blocked at the intersection.”

League said Georgia State Patrol is working that crash. He does not have the severity of the injuries of the patients who were transported.

There is another crash in Walnut Grove.

“WCFR is working a two-vehicle crash at Walnut Avenue (Hwy 138) and Leone Avenue (Hwy 81) in Walnut Grove. 1 minor injury reported there,” League said. “Traffic is severely delayed there.”

