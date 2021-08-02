Update: GBI investigating suspicious death in Walton County after landlord discovers body in home

Update

Covington, GA (August 3, 2021) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Walton County Sheriff’s Office with a death investigation after the landlord discovered a deceased man inside a residence on Jersey Social Circle Road in the Covington area of Walton County on Monday, Aug. 2.

According to a press release from the GBI, agents were called in by WCSO after they had responded to the landlord’s response that the body had been located. It is not known how long the man had been deceased. His body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy. At this time positive identification and notification of his next of kin is still pending.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (770) 267-6557 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 11 Field Office at (706) 552-2309. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Initial Story

Deputies from Walton County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are on the scene of an investigation at a home at 1210 Jersey Social Circle Road in Jersey. WCSO public information officer, Maj. Scott Whisnant, said the GBI is investigating a suspicious death at that location. It is still an active investigation.

No roads have been shut down and there are no plans to close any down, Whisnant said.