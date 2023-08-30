Update: Gwinnett PD report that suspect in this fraud case is actually not a suspect after all

She has been identified and is no longer a suspect

(Lawrenceville, Ga., August 30, 2023) – The pictured suspect in the original media release has been identified and is no longer a suspect. The lead detective assigned to this case is continuing to work other leads

(Lawrenceville, – Ga., Aug. 24, 2023) – Gwinnett Police Detectives are looking to identify a female suspect who fraudulently obtained more than $19,000 from a victim’s bank account.

According to a press release from Gwinnett County Police Department, on June 14, at about 1:30 p.m. the female suspect entered the Truist Bank at 2171 Pleasant Hill Road and presented an ID with the victim’s personal identifying information. She then allegedly cashed a check for $6,111.23 and withdrew $13,607 from the victim’s bank account.

The suspect is described light complexion Hispanic female with dark hair wearing a top with Minnie Mouse on the sleeves.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.