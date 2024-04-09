Update: Hwy 11 reopens to traffic just after 2 p.m. Tuesday following crash and hazmat clean up

Update:

At 2:05 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League reported that Highway 11 has been reopen to traffic.

Update:

League is reporting that Hazmat is responding due to motor oil spillage from the crash. The roadway is estimated to be closed for an extended period of time due to this cleanup/containment. He said two patients were transported to Piedmont Walton with non-life threatening injuries.

WALTON COUNTY, GA (April 9, 2024) – At 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported that Highway 11 was shut down at Mountain Creek Church Road due to a two-vehicle crash involving a semi truck.

League said injuries are reported.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

