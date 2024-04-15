Update: Hwy 138 back open following crash near Nunnally Drive Monday

One person transported to the hospital by Walton EMS

Update: Officials reported that Highway 138 was back open just before 11 a.m. and one person required transportation to Piedmont Walton by Walton County EMS.

WALTON COUNTY, GA (April 15, 2024) – Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League is reporting that crews are on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on Highway 138 near Nunnally Drive. Injuries are reported. The road is currently shut down.

