Update: Hwy 78 westbound was shutdown at Skyland due to a crash involving a 72-year-old pedestrian

Update

The victim has been identified as a 72-year-old man who was reportedly in the roadway when he was struck. His name has not been given. One lane has opened.

Initial Story

The Loganville Police Department’s Accident Investigation unit is on the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian on Highway 78 at Skyland Drive – just past Ace Hardware. Robbie Schwartz, spokesman for the City of Loganville, reports that westbound lanes of Highway 78 are closed.

“The vehicle was traveling westbound on the highway,” Schwartz said. “There is no identification on the victim yet, who is described as a white male, likely in his 60s. He is reportedly in critical condition.”