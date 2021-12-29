Update: MAHS senior athlete injured in crash that shut down GA 81 on Wednesday

Update

A crash on Georgia 81 at 9:44 am. on Wednesday morning, Dec. 29, 2021, left two people injured, including an athlete who is a senior at Monroe Area High School. The driver of one vehicle, Bernard Manga, 18, of Monroe, was transported to Gwinnett Medical with moderate injuries and a passenger in the other vehicle, Ngoc Ha, 46, of Grayson was also transported to Gwinnett Medical with moderate injuries. The driver of the second vehicle, Danny Le, 45, also of Grayson, was not injured.

Manga is on the MAHS Hurricanes football and wrestling teams.

According to Cpl. Cal Barton, Assistant Commander of Georgia State Patrol Post 46, Manga was traveling south on GA 81 in a Dodge Charge and and Le was traveling north on GA 81 in a Lexus RX320. Manga was allegedly driving too fast for the wet roadway and rainy conditions and lost control of his vehicle, traveling into the northbound lane where he struck Le’s vehicle in the left side before overturning and coming to a final rest on the east shoulder of GA 81. Le’s vehicle rotated before running off the east shoulder of the road.

Manga was cited with driving too fast for conditions and tire requirements. The rear tires of the vehicle were below the required tread depth of 2/32’s inch.

Update

Officials report that the road is back open and two patients were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Initial Story

At 9:55 a.m. on Dec. 29, Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reports that Highway 81 is shut down at Jack Pittman Road due to a two-car crash.

League said multiple injuries are reported. Walton EMS Assistant Director Jody Carter said Med 2, Med 7 and EMS Medical Supervisor 1 is on the scene for patient care.