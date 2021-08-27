Update: Missing medically fragile woman, 85, located safe

Update: Gwinnett County Police Department is reporting that the missing person has been located safe.

(Stone Mountain, Ga., August 27, 2021) – Gwinnett Police need the public’s help in locating a missing person. At approximately 7:30 this morning, Geraldine Julien walked away from her home on Tanaga Ct. in Stone Mountain, near Yellow River Park. Geraldine is 85 years old and suffers from dementia. She is a black female, approximately 5’ 3”, 110-115 lbs. with mostly grey shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing grey jeans, boat shoes, possibly wearing a green t-shirt and carrying a black backpack with books.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD non-emergency at 770-513-5700 or GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: 21-068727