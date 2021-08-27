Update: Missing medically fragile woman, 85, located safe

press release from Gwinnett Police Department

08/27/2021 Sharon Swanepoel Police and Fire, Top News 0

Update: Gwinnett County Police Department is reporting that the missing person has been located safe.

(Stone Mountain, Ga., August 27, 2021) – Gwinnett Police need the public’s help in locating a missing person.  At approximately 7:30 this morning, Geraldine Julien walked away from her home on Tanaga Ct. in Stone Mountain, near Yellow River Park.  Geraldine is 85 years old and suffers from dementia.  She is a black female, approximately 5’ 3”, 110-115 lbs. with mostly grey shoulder length hair.  She was last seen wearing grey jeans, boat shoes, possibly wearing a green t-shirt and carrying a black backpack with books.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD non-emergency at 770-513-5700 or GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.  To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.  Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. 

Case Number:  21-068727  

