Update: Missing Snellville man located safe

UPDATE #1: (Snellville, Ga., Oct. 5, 2023) – Gwinnett County Police are reporting that Mr. Kitchen has been located safely.

(Snellville, Ga., Oct. 5, 2023) – The Gwinnett County Police Department needs the public’s help locating a missing 72-year-old Snellville man.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. today, Mr. Kitchen was seen leaving the area of Quinn Ridge Drive in unincorporated Snellville and walking toward Everson Road. Mr. Kitchen is described as a black male, five foot nine inches tall and about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing light-colored jean overalls. Mr. Kitchen requires around-the-clock care.

If anyone sees Mr. Kitchen, they are asked to call 911.

