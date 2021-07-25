Update: Missing Social Circle man found safe near his home

Social Circle, Ga. —A medially fragile Social Circle man was found safe almost 24 hours after he was last seen in Social Circle.

According to Social Circle Mayor David Keener, Anson Graves was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. on Friday near his home. He reportedly has dementia and is unsteady on his feet. A search party was organized late Saturday afternoon with more than 30 plus people turning up to search for him. Keener said he was found safe about a mile from his home by Social Circle’s new city manager.

“He was sitting beside a creek near the city waste water treatment plant. Our new City Manager, Eric Taylor, found him,” Keener said.

From left: Anson Graves, Walton County EMA Director Karl Morrow and Social Circle Mayor David Keener. Contributed Photo