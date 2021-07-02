Update: Monroe teen shot while passenger in his brother’s car is home from the hospital and recovering

Family is asking for continued prayers for the teen

Update

The mother of the 15-year-old who was shot last week while a passenger in his brother’s car said her son is now home from the hospital and recovering. However, the incident has been very unsettling, and neither he nor his brother is sleeping at night.

“One bullet went through the left calf and the other bullet hit bone in the right leg. He had the surgery,” she said, noting that the bullet is still in the right leg.

She said her son is a football player at Monroe Area High School and they are hoping that he will be back on the field by mid-season. She said right now they are just asking for continued prayers.

Initial Story

A 15-year-old Monroe teen was shot in both legs last week while he was a passenger in his brother’s car. Capt. John Pilgrim with Monroe Police Department said the shooter is another teen. Warrants have been secured for his arrest. The teen who was shot was initially transported to Piedmont Walton before being transferred to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Egleston Hospital.

The shooting took place just before 9 p.m. on June 23, 2021, on S. Madison near the intersection with Towler Street in Monroe, Ga. Pilgrim said it is not believed to be gang-related but was more a dispute between one party and the other with them making derogatory statements to each other.

“The shooter just opened fire into the vehicle,” Pilgrim said.

According to the incident report, police responded to the location on a report of a person shot and arrived to find the brother of the victim standing next to a white passenger vehicle that was “riddled with bullet holes on the passenger side door.” The driver informed them that his brother had been shot. He said he believed those involved were from Social Circle and his brother would know their identities. Another resident in the area said he arrived home to see four teens in a field across the road and, since it seemed unusual, he began filming with his iPhone. He was able to catch the whole incident on video, which allegedly indicates the car slowly heading north on S. Madison before stopping. At that time one of the teens in the field opened fire on the vehicle, striking it several times. He and the other three then run into the wood line and in the direction of Felker Park.

Police and a K-9 officer responded to the area and secured the scene and it was turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division. The victim was interviewed at the hospital before being transferred to Egleston.

Pilgrim said it is an ongoing investigation, headed up by MPD Detective Joey Holliday. The identity of the shooter is known, however.

“He is a juvenile, 16 years old. We have secured warrants for aggravated assault x 3, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a minor, and terroristic threats,” Pilgrim said.