Update: MPD have made an arrest in connect with last night’s shooting incident in Monroe

Update (Nov. 1, 2023): Monroe Police Department report that they have made an arrest in the shooting death investigation that took place in the the area between Arby’s and the Home Depot last night. Kevin Rosa, 21, of Monroe, is under arrest and charged with felony murder.

“The Monroe Police Department would like to thank the Conyers Police Department for assisting in apprehending this dangerous individual,” Monroe Police Department wrote on social media. No information has been given at this time on the relationship between the victim and the shooter.

This remains an active investigation and MPD reports that more charges could follow.

UPDATE: Monroe Police reported that police were initially dispatched to a motor vehicle crash near the entrance of the Home Depot and West Spring Street. They arrived to find Faybe’Ann Ragsdale, 19, of Monroe, inside one vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. She succumbed to the injuries and passed away. Anyone with information is asked to contact the MPD.

Initial Story

MONROE, GA (Oct. 31, 2023) Monroe Police Department are on the scene of an incident in the area of Arby’s and the Home Depot in Monroe. The area is marked off with crime scene tape and Monroe Police Chief R.V. Watts said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to help with the investigation.

Watts confirmed that one person is confirmed deceased, but the investigation is still in the early stages and there is nothing else to release at this time.

