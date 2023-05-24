Update: MPD still seek alleged suspect in Sunday shooting in the area of G.W. Carver Drive

MONROE, GA (May 24, 2023) – Monroe Police Chief R.V. Watts said that the shooting incident in the area of G.W. Carver Drive at 1.36 p.m. Sunday resulted in a gunshot wound to the foot of a male. When police arrived, the suspect had fled the scene and the victim was en route to the hospital. During the investigation, officers obtained the name of the alleged shooter as Jaqwon Thai Williams, 23, of Monroe.

“Police consider Jaqwon as armed in dangerous and encourage the public to notify law enforcement if seen; however, Do Not approach. Dial 9-1-1 immediately,” Watts said.

Williams has active arrest warrants for Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, Discharging a Firearm near a Roadway, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

A cash reward is offered for the whereabouts and arrest of Jaqwon Williams.

Editor’s Note: Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.