Update: Mt. Paran Road is back open

Update

Just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officials reported the Mt. Paran Road is back open.

Update

At 12:30 p.m. officials reported that Mt. Paran Road remained closed.

Photo credit: Walton County Fire Rescue

Initial story

Asst. Fire Chief Craig League with Walton County Fire Rescue reported at 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, that Mt. Paran Road is closed in the area of Lipscomb Road due to downed power lines.

“A tractor trailer has pulled down several power lines and poles on Mt Paran Road near Lipscomb Road. Walton EMC is responding,” League said.