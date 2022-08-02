Update: One lane opened on Hwy 11 early Tuesday afternoon after power lines were removed from the roadway

Update: At 1:12 p.m. on Tuesday, WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League reported that the power lines had been removed from the roadway and one lane was opened on Hwy 11. Walton EMC still have units still on scene making repairs. League said one non-life threatening injury was reported. The patient was transported to Piedmont Walton by Walton EMS

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 2, 2022) – At 11:46 a.m. Tuesday, Walton County Fire Rescue reported that all lanes of Highway 11 north between Mountain Creek Church Road and Nicholsville Road are blocked due to a single vehicle crash.

“WCFR is on the scene of a single vehicle crash involving a passenger car and a power pole in the 2300 block of Hwy 11 North,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Live power lines are down. Injuries are reported.”

Avoid the area.