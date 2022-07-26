Update: One patient transported to Piedmont Athens following crash on Hwy 11

Update

Monroe Fire Chief Andrew Dykes confirmed that one patient was transported to Piedmont Athens. He was conscious and communicating with EMS when he was transported. Georgia State Patrol is working the incident. Awaiting further information. Road is currently being cleared for opening.

MONROE, GA (July 26, 2022) Highway 11 south, close to the railway lines in front of Walton County Sheriff’s Office, was closed down in both directions just after 10 a.m. today due to a crash.

City of Monroe Fire Chief Andrew Dykes confirmed it is a single-vehicle crash with entrapment. First responders are on the scene.

Avoid the area. Details to follow when they become available.