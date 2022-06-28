Update: Power is back on and Lower Jersey roadway is now open following car vs power pole crash

Update

At 11:20 a.m., Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported that the power is back on and the roadway on Lower Jersey Road is now open.

Roadway closed between Harris Rockmore and Pineview Road

Power lines down off Lower Jersey Road due to single vehicle crash on June 28, 2022. Photo credit: Walton County Fire Rescue

WALTON COUNTY, GA (JUNE 28, 2022) – Walton County Fire Rescue reports that a single vehicle crash involving a power pole on Lower Jersey Road near Pratt Road has power lines down and knocked out the power in the area. Walton EMC is on the scene and estimates that it will take about 3 hours to repair the power lines.

The roadway between Harris Rockmore and Pineview Road is closed.

WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said one minor injury is reported.

Power lines down off Lower Jersey Road due to single vehicle crash on June 28, 2022. Contributed photo