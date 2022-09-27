UPDATE: Snellville man wanted for alleged rape and child molestation turns himself in

Suspect also charged with second rape

Update: (Lawrenceville, Ga., Sept. 27, 2022) – Gwinnett County Police Department reports that Akeem Alleyne turned himself into the Gwinnett County Detention Center without incident on Monday, September 26. Alleyne is charged with Kidnapping, Rape on two counts, Aggravated Child Molestation, and Aggravated Child Molestation by Sodomy. He also has been charged with an additional rape charge in connection with a second victim. The second victim is an adult female who was an acquaintance of Alleyne’s.

(Lawrenceville, Ga., September 22, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police Department needs the public’s help locating Akeem Alleyne (30-year-old male from Snellville, Ga.,) Alleyne is wanted for, Kidnapping, Rape, Aggravated Child Molestation and Aggravated Child Molestation by Sodomy.

On Wednesday September 21, 2022, shortly after midnight, officers responded to a 911 call from the mother of a 15-year-old saying she had been assaulted. The victim called a friend hysterical stating she had been raped a few hours prior, Tuesday September 20, 2022. Alleyne raped and sexually assaulted the child at his home. Alleyne’s whereabouts are currently unknown.

If anyone has any information to share in this case or have been a victim or know someone that may have been a victim, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 22-0076365