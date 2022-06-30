Update: Two arrests, multiple citations and 4 canines removed from Grayson home where Sunday’s shootings occurred

But still no arrests made in shootings and GCPD is seeking information from public

Update: (Grayson, Ga., June 29 , 2022) – The Gwinnett County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section reported that a joint operation between Gwinnett County’s Animal Control, Quality of Life, and Health Departments resulted in two arrests, multiple citations and the removal of four canines after Gwinnett served a search warrant at 1376 Tullifenney Ct, Grayson. This was the location of Sunday’s shooting incident that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to two adult males.

According to GCPD, during the execution of the search warrant, Kiante Nelson, 19 and and Lashanae Wright, 21, were both arrested and charged with Maintaining a disorderly house. Since January 1 , 2021 until June 26 , 2022, GCPD officers have responded to this residence about 65 times for various issues such as noise disturbances, domestic disputes, shootings, and speeding/racing through the community. Of the roughly 70 citations issued, 52 of them were in reference to animal neglect charges pertaining to the appalling living conditions of the home that included blood, feces, urine, and drug related objects spread throughout. The property owner, Progress Residential, based out of Alpharetta, also received five citations in regard to the activity occurring at this residence.

The investigation into the shooting that occurred on June 26, is still ongoing and active.

At this time, detectives have learned the incident began during an argument between two groups of five or more people in front of the home at which time multiple individuals from both sides reportedly fired their weapons at each other. The shootings resulted in two known injuries and damage to the homes of nearby residents.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, you are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Initial story

Injuries are not fatal and no motive is known at this time

Update

(Grayson, Ga., June 26th, 2022) – Gwinnett County Police Department is reporting that at least two adult males sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds at an incident on Tullifenny Ct. in Grayson.

“On June 26th, 2022, at approximately 2:30 P.M. Gwinnett County Police Officers assigned to the Bay Creek Precinct were dispatched to the report of a person shot on Tullifenney Ct, Grayson. When officers arrived on scene, they learned of at least two adult male victims suffering from non-fatal gunshot wounds who were taken to area hospitals by personal vehicle,” GCPD said in a press release.

At this time, detectives remain on the scene speaking to witnesses. The crime scene investigation unit is processing the scene. GCPD say that currently no suspects are in custody and the motive remains unclear.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: GP220052187

Initial Story

GRAYSON, GA (June 26, 2022) – At 5:45 p.m., Gwinnett County Police reports that it is responding to the report of a person shot on Tullifenny Ct. in Grayson.

Further details will be provided as they become available.