Update: Woman involved in collision with horse remains critical; charges likely against horse rider

Update

Robbie Schwartz with the City of Loganville said the 65-year-old woman from Walton County who was driving the car involved in Sunday night’s collision with a horse remains in the ICU at Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition. There are charges anticipated against the horse rider, but at this time they have not been filed. He was a 26-year-old Loganville resident. The granddaughter who was transported to Egelston Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries was 6 years old. No names have been released at this time.

Initial Story

The horse died at the scene and three people transported to a hospital with injuries

Highway 81 is shut down right now near Meridian Park after an accident involving a car and a horse, according to Robbie Schwartz, public information officer for the City of Loganville.

“This remains an active scene but the initial report is that the horse was in the middle of the southbound lane of Highway 81. A 65-year old woman was driving her car south on the Highway with her granddaughter in the car and reportedly hit the horse. The rider of the horse was transported to (Piedmont Walton). The driver of the vehicle went into cardiac arrest at the scene and also taken to (Piedmont Walton). The granddaughter was being transported to Egelston with non life threatening injuries,” Schwarz said. “The horse died at the scene.”

Schwartz said this resulted in a second accident about 1/8 mile down from the first.

“The initial report is that the first driver stopped due to the horse wreck and then chain reaction took place with a total of four cars involve,” Schwartz said.

At 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1, this accident still had Highway 81 shut down.