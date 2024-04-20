Urgent appeal from GSP for information regarding a fatal crash in Tift County in February

Officials ask that his information be shared to as many people as possible

The Georgia State Patrol is urgently seeking assistance from the public in a critical investigation involving a fatal crash that occurred in Tift County on February 7, 2024, at 4:01 AM.

The incident unfolded when an unidentified, white male, believed to be in his mid 30’s to early 40’s, lost his life after being struck by a tractor-trailer on I-75 Northbound at mile marker 54.

Key details obtained from the investigation:

The male victim is described as having a small build, with dark hair and a beard.

Video footage retrieved from the tractor-trailer’s dashcam captured the male emerging from behind a parked vehicle on the shoulder and entering the path of the tractor-trailer.

However, the parked vehicle, which may hold crucial clues to the circumstances of the incident, was not present at the scene when first responders arrived.

Despite extensive efforts, we have been unable to identify the male victim or the vehicle involved in the tragic crash. We appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has information about the male victim, or has seen the vehicle in question to come forward. No detail is too small, and any information could significantly contribute in bringing closure to this investigation and connecting the male with his loved ones.

We urge you to share this post widely within your community to reach as many individuals as possible.

Contact Information: Georgia State Patrol – Post 13 Phone: (229) 386-3226

