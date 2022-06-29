Valdosta State University announces local Spring 2022 Graduates

Contributed photo

VALDOSTA, GA (06/29/2022)– Valdosta State University is proud to announce the members of its graduating class of Spring 2022.

David Donahoe of Monroe earned the Bachelor of Arts in Music

Amber Kempner of Monroe earned the Education Specialist in Instructional Technology

Established in 1906, Valdosta State University is a premier comprehensive university that offers both the extensive academic, cultural, and social opportunities of a major university and the small classes and close, personal attention of smaller institutions. VSU boasts more than 100 degree, certificate, and endorsement programs on campus and online for undergraduate and graduate students, as well as a full menu of extracurricular activities, from national championship athletic and academic teams to honors organizations, sororities and fraternities, intramural sports, educational and service clubs, a symphony orchestra, art and theatre, research opportunities, and more. VSU is committed to creating a campus culture focused on individual student success, providing students with expanded transformational and experiential learning opportunities, and increasing regional impact by serving as a resource and innovative leader for South Georgia. On the Web: www.valdosta.edu