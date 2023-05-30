VBS Bible School begins next week at 1025 Church in Monroe

It’s almost time for Vacation Bible School at 1025 Church and members are invited to register online at www.1025.church! VBS includes free meals, Bible Study, missions, music, games and crafts! It will be offered at the Monroe and Statham Campuses, the schedule is as follows:

Ages 4 Years – 6th Grade!

*Monroe Campus

1025 E Spring St, Monroe

June 4-7 [ 6:00-8:30 PM ]



Ages 4 Years – 6th Grade!

*Statham Campus

1914 Broad Street, Statham

June 8-9 [ 6:00-8:30 PM ]

AND June 10 [ 9:00-11:30 AM ]

7th-12th Grade!

*Monroe Campus Only!

June 8-9 [ 6:00-9:00 PM ]