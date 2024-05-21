Vegetation clearance at SRTA Cameras necessitates ramp closures on I.85 Tuesday

Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced that the maintenance crew will be removing vegetation obstructing SRTA cameras on the I-85 southbound entrance ramps from exit 101 Indian Trail Lilburn Road.

WHEN: Crews plan to close all Indian Trail entrance ramps to I-85 Southbound on May 21, 2024 beginning at 9 a.m. The ramps will remain closed until 3 p.m. or until work is complete.

DETOUR: I-85 southbound traffic will detour onto I-85 N to exit 102 Beaver Ruin Road. Park and Ride exit traffic will need to utilize the exit to the I-85 S off ramp and follow the detour for I-85 southbound.

WHERE: This operation will impacts southbound traffic on I-85.

Delays are anticipated. Consider alternate routes.

Advisory: Exact dates may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

