Vendors have until Sept. 3 to register for Monroe’s 2022 Fall Festival

In just three weeks, we get to say goodbye to summer! Sad as that may be, it signals the beginning of fall and along with that the beginning of fall and Fall Festivals.

In Monroe, the annual Fall Fest, presented by Synovus Bank, will fill the streets of Monroe downtown on Oct. 8. The unique retail stores will be open for the latest fall trends and gifts and attendees are invited to “grab a bite at our food court or sit down in one of our delicious restaurants and enjoy a meal. No matter what you chose, it will be a day of fun for the entire family in beautiful downtown Monroe.”

If you wish to be a vendor, you need to get your application in by Saturday. Vendor applications end on Sept. 3. Click HERE for vendor information.