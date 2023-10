Click or tap on the image above for a video tribute to Bety Tapia Silva.

Bety Tapia Silva, of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. There will be a funeral service at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, at St. Anna’s Catholic Church, 1401 Alcovy St., Monroe. The interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

No obituary is available at this time.

