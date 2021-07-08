Walmart in Monroe has many current job postings

Walmart in Monroe has current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These jo postings were found on the Walmart Career website on July 7, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
- Maintenance and Custodial
- Online Orderfilling and Delivery
- Hourly Supervisor and Training
- Health & Wellness
- General Merchandise
- Auto Care Center
- Yard Truck and City Driver
- Power Equipment Operator
- Specialized Roles
- Stocking & Unloading
- Freight Handler
- Fuel Station
- Food & Grocery
- Administration and Clerical
- Cashier & Front End Services
- Truck Driver
- Environmental Health & Safety Operations Manager – Monroe, GA
- Area Manager-Trans Office(T)
- (USA) Care Host – Walmart Health
- (USA) Medical Assistant, Walmart Health – Monroe
- (USA) Dental Assistant, Expanded Functions 780
