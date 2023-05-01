Walmart in Monroe has many open job postings, including in store jobs, Walmart Distribution Center as well as various service shop locations. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walmart Career website. Please note a note posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
- Fuel Station
- Online Orderfilling and Delivery
- Stocking & Unloading
- Auto Care Center
- General Merchandise
- Food & Grocery
- Hourly Supervisor and Training
- Cashier & Front End Services
- (USA) Area Manager – Quality Assurance/systems (grocery)
- (USA) Assistant Quality Control Manager
- (USA) Dental Assistant – WM Health
- (USA) Dental Hygienist – WM Health
- Manager, Quality Control – Sam’s Club
- (USA) Digital Coach
- (USA) Area Manager – Floor (Grocery) Summer 2023 Supply Chain Internship
- (USA) Area Manager – Maintenance (grocery)
- (USA) Area Manager – Floor (Grocery)
- Health and Wellness
- Administration and Clerical
- Freight Handler
- Distribution Warehouse Maintenance
- Specialized Roles
- Power Equipment Operator
- Yard Truck and City Driver
- Diesel Truck/Trailer Mechanic
- Service Shop Entry Technician
- Service Shop Technician III
- Service Shop Preventative Maintenance Technician
- Service Shop Repair Technician
