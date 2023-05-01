Walnut Grove Park Market begins May 13

Vendors, Live Music, Petting Zoo,Kids Story Time, Food and Fun

Markets are back at Walnut Grove Park and there will be one on Saturday, May 13. If you’re looking for live music, vendors, food and a whole lot of family fun, you’re invited to drop by the Walnut Grove City Park at 1021 Park St., Loganville between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Some of the favorites from last year, such as the Spread Your Wings photo opportunities. This month, there also will be a petting zoo, live music by 2nd Round Music’s Michael Pezent and much more.

It is almost summer – let the fun begin!