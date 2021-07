Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department responded to a house fire at about 4:30 p.m. this afternoon, July 5, 2021 in the 2800 block of Broadnax Drive.

“Crews found a fire on the front porch of the home and made a quick knockdown on the fire,” WCFR Assist. Fire Chief Craig League said. “Crews are still on scene conducting overhaul operations.”