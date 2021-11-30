Walton County Board of Education earns exemplary board designation for 6th time since 2015

Contributed photo

Monroe, Ga.) — The Walton County Board of Education has been recognized by the Georgia School Boards Association (GSBA) as an Exemplary School Board for the sixth time since 2015, achieving the state’s highest level of school board governance. Only 60 of Georgia’s 180 school boards were recognized with this honor in 2021.



“The commitment of our individual members and their dedication to operating efficiently as a team is evident in their continued pursuit of effective governance through training,” said Superintendent Nathan Franklin. “I commend our board members for once again being recognized as an Exemplary School Board and achieving this high level of governance.”



The Georgia Board of Education developed state standards for governance that formed the foundation for GSBA’s tiered awards and recognition program. The program provides additional ways for school boards to increase their effectiveness. Exemplary status is the highest level of distinction and requires boards to meet several criteria, such as providing evidence of a system strategic plan, demonstrating accreditation compliance and exceeding the minimum training requirements. Each year, since the inception of GSBA’s awards and recognition program, the Walton County Board of Education has received the highest level of recognition possible.



“The Walton County Board of Education remains committed to using effective governance to make decisions that positively impact the lives of our students, staff and families,” said Board Chair Diane Turner. “Each year, our team works hard to achieve the highest level of governance awarded by GSBA to ensure we continue to utilize best practices in school governance and leadership to create a culture of success for our students and our community.”



The GSBA Governance Team Recognition Program was developed by Georgia superintendents and board members based on the state board of education’s standards for effective governance to recognize exemplary leadership. In 1998, GSBA was one of the first school board associations in the nation to develop a program of standards for local boards of education.



For more information on the awards and recognition program, please visit the GSBA website at gsba.com.



The Walton County School District serves around 14,300 students in 15 schools including nine elementary schools, three middle schools and three high schools. The mission of the Walton County School District is to ensure that each student acquires the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve personal success and enrich the community. The district values students as individuals with unique intellectual, physical, social and emotional needs. For more information, please visit www.walton.k12.ga.us.