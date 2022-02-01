Walton County BOC agenda includes speed zone updates, request by Between for an annexation and several rezone applications

The Walton County Board of Commissioners will have its February 2022 Board of Commissions meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 in the Historic Walton County Courthouse in downtown Monroe. The public is invited to attend. The full agenda follow.

PUBLIC COMMENT/PRESENTATIONS | 3 Minute Limit Per Speaker. To speak at the meeting please follow the instructions outlined at the end of this Agenda.

1.1. Presentation – Mauldin & Jenkins – Operational Assessments

MEETING OPENING 2.1. Pledge of Allegiance & Invocation 2.2. Call to Order 2.3. Roll Call ADOPTION OF AGENDA 3.1. Additions/Deletions PLANNING COMMISSION RECOMMENDATIONS 4.1. Approval of CU21120003 – Conditional Use for Event Facility – Applicant/Owner: Bruce W. Verge Jr. – Property located at 4750 Snows Mill Rd & Mt Carmel Church Rd – Map/Parcel C1900022 – District 4 4.2. Approval of Z21120002 – Rezone 1.00 acres from B1 to M1 for stone fabrication – Applicants/Owners: Xhevdet & Linda Islami – Property located at Nathan Blvd. – Map/Parcel C0440013L00 -District 1 4.3. Approval with Conditions – Z21120005 & Z21120006 – Rezone 1.56 acres on each lot from A2 to R1 to create buildable lots – Applicant: Reliant Homes GA LLC/Owner: TMFT Lot Investments LLC – Property located at 4500 Bay Creek Rd – Map/Parcel C0160018B00 & 4520 Bay Creek Rd – Map/Parcel C0160018A00 – District 2 Conditions: 1) Minimum heated square footage of homes to be 2400 sq. ft., 2) Minimum roof pitch 8:12, 3) Front and side yards to be sodded, 4) Concrete driveways, 5) Side entry garages, 6) Plant 5 2′ caliber trees per lot prior to CO, 7) 30 year architectural shingles, 8) Provide water table at height of bottom of windows on the front of the house with 18″ minimum, water table to be installed on the front 4.4. Approval of Z21120007 – Rezone 2.26 acres from A1 to B3 for pest control company & outside storage – Applicants: Ben & Kylie Myers/Owners: Howard & Brenda Bodkin –

Walton County, GA Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting 2/1/2022 Property located at 587 Hwy. 78 & Tommy Dillard Rd – Map/Parcel C1780050 & 48A –

District 4

4.5. Approval with Conditions – Z21120008 – Rezone 18.00+ from A1 to M1 for steel fabrication & outside storage – Applicant: Henderson Fab LLC/Owners: James D., Holly S. & Norma B. Billingsley – Property located at Green Ave. & Ga. Hwy. 20 -Map/Parcel C0090003A00 & 29B00 – District 2

Condition: 100 ft. buffer around perimeter

PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT 5.1. Amendment – OA21120009 – Amendment to Walton County Land Development Ordinance per Errata Sheet dated 12/03/2021 5.2. Annexation – Town of Between – GA10/US78 at Rosewood Circle – 19.04 Acres/Parcels C06101330DP & C0610133 – Rosewood Development, LLC ORDINANCE

6.1. Walton County Speed Zone Ordinance Update

ADMINISTRATIVE CONSENT AGENDA | All items listed below are voted on by the board in one motion unless otherwise specified by the Board 7.1. Approval of January 4, 2022 Meeting Minutes 7.2. Contracts & Budgeted Purchases of $5000 or Greater 7.3. Declaration of Surplus Property 7.4. Fiscal Agent Designation/Acceptance Agreement – Partnership for Families, Children and Youth 7.5. Proclamation – Radon Action Month 7.6. Contract Renewal – Walton Co. Chamber of Commerce 7.7. Contracts – Southeast Corrections – Probation Services – Magistrate Court and Probate Court 7.8. Inmate Housing Agreement – Washington County RESOLUTIONS

8.1. Resolution – FY22 Budget Amendments

Walton County, GA Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting 2/1/2022 8.2. Resolution – Project Length Budget and Amendment to FY22 Budget – Resurfacing and

LMIG Projects

ACCEPTANCE OF BIDS/PROPOSALS 9.1. Proposal – Ross and Associates – Annual Update – Capital Improvements Element (Impact Fee) 9.2. Construction Manager at Risk Services – Walton Co. Public Safety Complex 9.3. Design Build – Walton Co. Government Building Courtroom Renovations 9.4. Walton Co. Courthouse Annex 1 Renovations 9.5. Walton Co. Water System Improvements – Pre-Qualifications APPOINTMENTS

10.1. Walton County Board of Appeals – District 4 and District 5 DISCUSSION

11.1. Discussion and possible decision on position of County Administrator

11.2. Discussion and possible recommendation to establish Public Facilities Authority ANNOUNCEMENTS EXECUTIVE SESSION ADJOURNMENT