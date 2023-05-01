Walton County BOC to accept bids for Social Circle Community Walking trails; ratify acquisitions related to new jail on Tuesday

05/01/2023

The Walton County Board of Commissions will have its May 2023 Regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Walton County Historic Courthouse at 111 S Broad St. in downtown Monroe. The public is invited to attend.

The full agenda follows.

1. PRESENTATIONS

2. MEETING OPENING
2.1. Pledge of Allegiance & Invocation
2.2. Call to Order
2.3. Roll Call

3. ADOPTION OF AGENDA
3.1. Additions/Deletions

4. PLANNING COMMISSION RECOMMENDATIONS
4.1. Denial of CU23020018 – Outside Storage – Applicant: Michael Greenlee/Owner: Temur Jamshedi – Property located at Lance Ct. & Hwy. 20 – Map/Parcel C0070003A00 – District 2
4.2. Approval of Z23020024 – Rezone 2.0 acres – 1 acre to R1 and 1 acre to B2 – Applicant: Farrukh Khan/Owner: Ricky Cobb – Property located at 206 HD Atha Road & Hwy. 78 – Map/Parcel C0750040A00 – District 3

5. FINANCE
5.1. Request to approve application for ARPA Grant – Judge Ken Wynne
5.2. Presentation of Proposed FY24 Budget

6. ADMINISTRATIVE CONSENT AGENDA | All items listed below are voted on by the board in one motion unless otherwise specified by the Board
6.1. Approval of April 4, 2023 Meeting Minutes
6.2. Contracts & Budgeted Purchases of $5000 or Greater
6.3. Declaration of Surplus Property
6.4. Ratification of Actions taken by WCWSA on April 11, 2023
6.5. DebtBook Software Agreement – Renewal
6.6. IGA – City of Loganville – Use of West Walton Park
6.7. Georgia DNR Laboratory Services Renewal – Water Department

7. RESOLUTIONS
7.1. Resolution – Approving the execution and delivery of an Intergovernmental Contract with the Walton County Public Facilities Authority; to ratify certain actions previously taken by the County; to consent to the Authority taking certain actions; and for other purposes

8. HUMAN RESOURCES
8.1. 2023 Benefits Renewal – MSI

9. CONTRACTS
9.1. Ratification of acquisition of 192.98 acres from Bakers Farm Nature Reserve, LLC and Jack’s Creek Reserve, LLC for $325,000 for the Public Safety Complex and transaction with The Atlantic Coast Conservancy, Inc. to remove the conservation easement from 80.251 acres for $1,600,000

10. ACCEPTANCE OF BIDS/PROPOSALS
10.1. Acceptance of Bid – Social Circle Community Center Walking Trails

11. DISCUSSION
11.1. County Managers Report/Update

12. PUBLIC COMMENT | 3 Minute Limit Per Speaker. To speak at the meeting please follow the instructions outlined at the end of this Agenda.

13. ANNOUNCEMENTS
14. EXECUTIVE SESSION
15. ADJOURNMENT

